YSRCP govt. denied livelihood to BCs, SCs and STs, alleges former Minister Kondru Muralimohan

The government has topped budget allocations to BC, SC and ST Corporations which could not provide financial assistance and subsidies for poor people who wanted to start their own self-employment units, Mr. Muralimohan said

October 28, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan. File

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Minister and TDP-Rajam in-charge Kondru Muralimohan on October 28 alleged that YSRCP had no moral right to take up Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra in the State as it had done maximum injustice to backward classes, scheduled castes and tribes by disturbing their livelihood opportunities. He said that the government had stopped budget allocations to BC, SC and ST corporations, which could in turn not provide financial assistance and subsidies for poor people who wanted to start their own self-employment units.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Muralimohan said that there was no response for the YSRCP Minister’s bus yatra in Ichchapuram of Srikakulam district and Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district as almost all sections were dissatisfied with poor administration. “Over 50 lakh youngsters are eagerly waiting for job notifications including teachers and police recruitment. They are also unable to get jobs in the private sector too with nil progress in the establishment of new industries. The youth of backward classes would not vote for YSRCP in the next elections,” said Mr. Muralimohan.

TDP Vizianagaram District President Kimidi Nagarjuna has also criticised the government, alleging that it had failed on all fronts. He said that people from all sections of the society were keen to teach a lesson to the ruling party after the illegal arrest and imprisonment of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / corruption & bribery / Caste / state politics

