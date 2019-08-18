YSRCP govt. cheating farmers: Kisan Morcha

BJP Kisan Morcha national general secretary P. Sugunakar Rao said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was cheating the farmers by claiming entire credit for the annual financial assistance of ₹12,500 proposed to be extended under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme while the Central government contributed ₹6,000 of it.

He also alleged that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was not being properly implemented in the State and only ₹2,000 crore was allocated in the 2019-20 budget for farmers’ welfare, price stabilisation and compensating the loss of crops against the ₹4,000 crore which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had committed to provide every year.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Rao said former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had paid the price for neglecting farmers and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared to be not different from his predecessor. The YSR Congress government had done nothing concrete for the welfare of tenant farmers and it had a lot more to do in curbing the menace of substandard farm inputs and improving the overall agriculture scenario.

The Kisan Morcha would take up cudgels on behalf of the farmers if the State government failed in fulfilling its assurances, he stated.

Kisan Morcha State president V. Suryanarayana Raju, general secretary T. Anji Babu and others were present.