YSRCP govt. burdening State with loans, alleges TDP leader

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 June 2021 23:07 IST

‘Total borrowings stand at ₹1.65 lakh crore’

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Party general secretary Pasarla Prasad on Wednesday criticised the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for spending heavily on a spree of welfare schemes by taking loans, and not creating any wealth.

Speaking to reporters, the TDP leader said that instead of creating employment, the State government was ordering closure of companies belonging to Opposition leaders. “Employees of these companies have lost their jobs and are unable to fend for themselves during the pandemic,” Mr. Prasad said.

Advertising

Advertising

Refuting the claims of the government that revenue sources had dried up due to the pandemic, Mr. Prasad sought to know what had happened to the revenue generated from sale of liquor and hike in taxes.

“A mere 22.19% was allocated in the budget for economic services in 2019-20 and 24.91% was allocated in 2020-21. The borrowings of the government, which was ₹52,090.63 crore during 2019-20, went up to ₹79,191.58 crore in 2020-21 (up to February 2021) and the non-budget loans were ₹34,650 crore, taking the total borrowings to ₹1,65,932.21 crore,” Mr. Prasad said, wondering what would be the fate of the State exchequer if loans are taken at this rate.

New role for Balakrishna?

Conveying a message from Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mr. Prasad said that the veteran leader would no longer confine himself to his constituency but would soon involve himself in active politics all over the State.

He said that Mr. Balakrishna had spoken to the family members of TDP cadres who had died of COVID-19 and assured them of all support during their hour of grief.