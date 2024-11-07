 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP govt. betrayed ward and village volunteers, says A.P. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

The NDA government is committed to doing good to the volunteers, but to its dismay they do not appear in the official records, he says

Published - November 07, 2024 07:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) K. Pawan Kalyan said on November 7, 2024 (Thursday) that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had betrayed the ward and village volunteers, and they did not exist officially.

The ward and village secretariats and the volunteers had undermined the Gram Panchayats by being a parallel system, Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed.

Addressing a meeting of the A.P. Panchayat Raj Chamber (APPRC) and A.P. Sarpanches’ Association at the Jana Sena Party office, near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the NDA Government in the State was committed to doing good to the volunteers, but to its dismay, they did not appear in the records. It was a technical issue being looked into by the government, he added.

“Steps being taken to strengthen the Panchayat Raj system by providing the required funds to the Gram Panchayats and delegating the powers to which they are constitutionally entitled.”K. Pawan KalyanA.P. Deputy Chief Minister

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said a proposal to increase the honorarium of the members of the rural local bodies was under examination, and steps were being taken to strengthen the Panchayat Raj system by providing the required funds to the Gram Panchayats and delegating the powers to which they were constitutionally entitled.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the government would ensure that the funds belonging to the panchayats were properly utilised and that a sum of ₹750 crore was going to be soon released to them by the 15th Finance Commission.

He asserted that the NDA Government inherited a financial crisis from the YSRCP dispensation, whose fiscal profligacy pushed the State to the brink of bankruptcy.

Further, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the PR&RD Department designed a Village Forestry Programme to cultivate plants in vacant village spaces, thereby earning the much-needed income for the panchayats. The programme would meet the domestic wood demand to a large extent, and thus reduce dependence on imports, he said.

Priority was accorded to growing bamboo and plants that produce biodiesel. There were large-scale irregularities in the implementation of the MGNREGS, he said, adding that remedial action had been taken.

MLC P. Hari Prasad, PR&RD Commissioner M.V.R. Krishna Teja and APPRC president Y.V.B. Rajendra Prasad were among those present.

Published - November 07, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / local authority

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.