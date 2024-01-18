ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP govt. betrayed SCs by not releasing funds: JSP

January 18, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Dalita Ikya Vedika State president and Jana Sena Party’s senior leader Adada Mohana Rao on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP government had betrayed the Scheduled Caste people in the State by not sanctioning funds for the corporations created for Mala, Madiga and Relli castes.

Along with the association leader Atava Uday Bhaskar and others, he staged a protest at the Collector office to highlight the non-release of funds for those corporations.

“The government is all set to inaugurate the tallest Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada while ignoring the real welfare and self-reliance of the people. The government has also diverted the SC sub-plan funds. It has removed Ambedkar’s name in the Videshi Vidya scheme. So, it does not have the moral right to unveil the statue of Ambedkar,” said Mr. Mohana Rao.

CONNECT WITH US