YSRCP government’s policies ruined the education sector, alleges Andhra Pradesh’s HRD Minister Lokesh

Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Development N. Lokesh alleged on September 26 (Thursday) that the YSRCP government had ruined the education system, leading to closure of many primary schools in the State.

Mr. Lokesh said more than nine lakh students of various educational institutions were affected by the decisions taken by the previous government.

Mr. Lokesh, who made surprise visits to schools located in Etcherla and Srikakulam, later told the media the initiatives being taken by the TDP-led NDA government in the State for strengthening the educational institutions.

The former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, had not cleared ₹2,500 crore fee reimbursement dues to the engineering colleges and other institutions, Mr. Lokesh said. Similarly, the contractors who had supplied food material were not paid ₹200 crore. “In spite of the financial hurdles, the NDA government is taking steps to clear the dues,” he added.

Referring to the ‘red book’, Mr. Lokesh said officers who had erred during the YSRCP term would have to face the consequences. Action was being initiated against the Vice- Chancellors and IPS officers as per government procedures, he asserted.

“The government is keen on implementing the Super Six schemes promised in the run-up to the elections,” Mr. Lokesh said, while referring to the steps taken for payment of enhanced pensions and announcement of Mega DSC for teachers’ recruitment.

Earlier, Mr. Lokesh sought a report on the death of a student at Parlapalli village after the wall of a government school collapsed. He said action would be taken on those responsible for the poor construction of the institution.

Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar and TDP town president Madarapu Venkatesh were among those present.

