GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP government’s policies ruined the education sector, alleges Andhra Pradesh’s HRD Minister Lokesh

The previous dispensation did not clear ₹2,500 crore fee reimbursement dues to engineering colleges and other institutions, he alleges; government keen on implementing Super Six schemes, he asserts

Published - September 26, 2024 07:53 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Minister for IT and HRD N. Lokesh interacting with students of an elementary school in Srikakulam on Thursday. MLA Gondu Shankar is seen.

Minister for IT and HRD N. Lokesh interacting with students of an elementary school in Srikakulam on Thursday. MLA Gondu Shankar is seen.

Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Development N. Lokesh alleged on September 26 (Thursday) that the YSRCP government had ruined the education system, leading to closure of many primary schools in the State.

Mr. Lokesh said more than nine lakh students of various educational institutions were affected by the decisions taken by the previous government.

Mr. Lokesh, who made surprise visits to schools located in Etcherla and Srikakulam, later told the media the initiatives being taken by the TDP-led NDA government in the State for strengthening the educational institutions.

The former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, had not cleared ₹2,500 crore fee reimbursement dues to the engineering colleges and other institutions, Mr. Lokesh said. Similarly, the contractors who had supplied food material were not paid ₹200 crore. “In spite of the financial hurdles, the NDA government is taking steps to clear the dues,” he added.

Referring to the ‘red book’, Mr. Lokesh said officers who had erred during the YSRCP term would have to face the consequences. Action was being initiated against the Vice- Chancellors and IPS officers as per government procedures, he asserted.

“The government is keen on implementing the Super Six schemes promised in the run-up to the elections,” Mr. Lokesh said, while referring to the steps taken for payment of enhanced pensions and announcement of Mega DSC for teachers’ recruitment.

Earlier, Mr. Lokesh sought a report on the death of a student at Parlapalli village after the wall of a government school collapsed. He said action would be taken on those responsible for the poor construction of the institution.

Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar and TDP town president Madarapu Venkatesh were among those present.

Published - September 26, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / school / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.