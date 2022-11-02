YSRCP government’s handling of finances is a mess, alleges BJP

‘The revenue deficit for the financial year has ballooned to ₹40,963.64 crore when compared to the estimated ₹17,036.15 crore’

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 02, 2022 21:27 IST

Andhra Pradesh BJP political feedback chief Lanka Dinakar

Andhra Pradesh BJP political feedback chief Lanka Dinakar has said that the manner in which the YSRCP government is handling the finances is a mess, going by an analysis of the first half of 2022-23 fiscal year based on the monthly indicators published by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG).

In a press release, Mr. Dinakar said that the fiscal and revenue deficits during the period stood at 101.11% and 240.45% of the whole year’s estimates in the budget. The fiscal deficit was projected at ₹48,724.11 crore for this financial year but in fact it reached ₹49,263.34 crore by the end of the half year itself.

The estimated revenue deficit for the year was put at ₹17,036.15 crore, but it ballooned to ₹40,963.64 crore within no time. The capital expenditure was estimated at ₹30,679.57 crore for the current financial year, but only ₹6,829.82 crore was incurred by the end of the half-year.

It means that even as the fiscal deficit is huge, only 22.26% of the capital expenditure was spent in the first six months. As a consequence, the opportunity to avail of interest-free long-term loans offered by the Central government for creating revenue generating assets as an incentive was squandered away.

Pointing at other facets of the mismanagement of finances, Mr. Dinakar said the governance in every State would be reflected in the Central government’s performance in the nation’s cooperative federal structure, therefore, all State governments should act prudently on the fiscal front.

