YSRCP government’s decision to set up three capitals in Andhra Pradesh a diversionary tactic, says BJP leader 

The ruling party in Andhra Pradesh is ruining the Port City in the name of decentralisation, alleges Lanka Dinakar

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 15, 2022 19:03 IST

Andhra Pradesh BJP unit’s political feedback wing chief Lanka Dinakar has asserted that the three capitals proposal is intended to divert people’s attention from the “government’s failure” in developing Amaravati as the capital city.

In a press release, Mr. Dinakar alleged that the Ministers were “behaving like anti-social elements” in their bid to please Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Dinakar said the Director General of Police had not said no to staging peaceful demonstrations against the Amaravati farmers’ padayatra, but was against obstructing it. However, the YSRCP leaders were provoking the farmers in blatant disregard to the DGP’s advice, he said.

Mr. Dinakar alleged that the YSRCP leaders were doing real estate business in Visakhapatnam against all norms. They were even plundering natural resources such as hills that give the Port City its enchanting look.

“Visakhapatnam is already developed. The YSRCP is ruining it in the name of decentralisation,” the BJP leader alleged.

