YSRCP government’s days in Andhra Pradesh are numbered, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

While likening Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to ‘Sisupala’ of the Mahabharat, the TDP chief says that no section is happy with the government

January 19, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu blowing the conch at the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Venkatagiri in Tirupati district on Friday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that there is no section that is happy with the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, which is “set to come to an end in 82 days.”

Addressing the party’s ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Venkatagiri in Tirupati district on January 19, Mr. Naidu, while likening Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Sisupala of the Mahabharat, said, “While Sisupala had committed a hundred sins, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy committed 1,000 sins.”

Alleging that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy “looted the wealth of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala,” Mr. Naidu said, “God may forgive him, but people will never.”

‘Illegal mining is like KGF-3’

He further alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had amassed ₹4,500 crore through smuggling of silica sand. “Illegal mining of quartz in the Sarvepalle and Venkatagiri Assembly constituencies is like KGF-3. The courts have scuttled the move of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to loot beach sand,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

The TDP supremo said that Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, the dissident YSRCP legislator from Venkatagiri, had been targeted for questioning the misdeeds of the government.

“Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy had worked as Minister in the Cabinets of N.T. Rama Rao and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. But, he is subjected to humiliation by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Automobile hub

Mr. Naidu said that the TDP government had wanted to make the Tirupati-Nellore-Chennai corridor a vibrant automobile hub. The project would be pursued if the TDP wins the elections, he said.

The TDP government had brought ₹16 lakh crore of investments to the State and ushered in an IT revolution, but the YSRCP government rendered the youth jobless. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given youth jobs as volunteers, in wine shops, fish markets, and mutton shops,” Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam hills, Mr. Naidu said it would not be allowed any further in the coming days.

Senior leaders Panabaka Lakshmi and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy spoke.

A large number of TDP and Jana Sena Party cadres from Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, and Nellore districts thronged Venkatagiri for the programme.

