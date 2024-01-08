January 08, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSRCP’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara Yatra’ was held at Badvel Assembly constituency in the Kadapa district on the 43rd day of the campaign on Monday.

YSRCP senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Badvel MLA Dasari Sudha, MLC D.C. Govind Reddy, and others, participated in the campaign for social empowerment. They highlighted the YSRCP government’s commitment to bringing social justice for the BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, emphasising its unwavering dedication to achieving inclusive development through investments in human capital.

Addressing the gathering, Dasari Sudha announced that the YSRCP government has extended ₹1,268 crore in welfare benefits to 1.38 lakh families through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, in the constituency since 2019. Of the 1.38 lakh families, 88,124 belong to BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, to whom welfare benefits totaling ₹787.72 crore were provided exclusively, she said.

Criticizing TDP National president N. Chandrababu Naidu for his apparent disregard for the welfare of the poor, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy said, “Mr. Naidu has followed a tendency of misleading voters, whereas CM Jagan distinguishes himself with his steadfast dedication to service of the people.”

While Mr. Chandrababu’s approach seems to confine children from underprivileged backgrounds to their family-based occupation, Chief Minister Jagan has consistently taken the lead in empowering the lives of these marginalized children through the power of education, he said.