GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP government’s commitment to social justice highlighted in Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Badvel

YSRCP government has extended ₹1,268 crore in welfare benefits to 1.38 lakh families through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, in the constituency, says Badvel MLA

January 08, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

YSRCP’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara Yatra’ was held at Badvel Assembly constituency in the Kadapa district on the 43rd day of the campaign on Monday. 

YSRCP senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Badvel MLA Dasari Sudha, MLC D.C. Govind Reddy, and others, participated in the campaign for social empowerment. They highlighted the YSRCP government’s commitment to bringing social justice for the BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, emphasising its unwavering dedication to achieving inclusive development through investments in human capital.

Addressing the gathering, Dasari Sudha announced that the YSRCP government has extended ₹1,268 crore in welfare benefits to 1.38 lakh families through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, in the constituency since 2019. Of the 1.38 lakh families, 88,124 belong to BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, to whom welfare benefits totaling ₹787.72 crore were provided exclusively, she said. 

Criticizing TDP National president N. Chandrababu Naidu for his apparent disregard for the welfare of the poor, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy said, “Mr. Naidu has followed a tendency of misleading voters, whereas CM Jagan distinguishes himself with his steadfast dedication to service of the people.”

While Mr. Chandrababu’s approach seems to confine children from underprivileged backgrounds to their family-based occupation, Chief Minister Jagan has consistently taken the lead in empowering the lives of these marginalized children through the power of education, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.