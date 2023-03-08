ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP government’s charges against TDP on skill development project baseless, says Payyavula Keshav

March 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

He expresses the party’s resolve to wage a legal battle to bring out facts

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator and Public Accounts Committee Chairman Payyavula Keshav on Wednesday alleged that the YSRCP government was levelling baseless charges against the previous TDP dispensation on the skill development project, and expressed the party’s resolve to wage a legal battle to bring out facts.

Addressing the media virtually, Mr. Keshav questioned whether the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which said that ill-gotten funds had been deposited in the accounts of the TDP leaders, could share the details if its claim was true.

He sought to know how former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would be responsible for the irregularities allegedly committed by Siemens.

He pointed out that the same organisation (Siemens) had entered into agreements with six State governments before signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government, and wondered if all those pacts were to be doubted.

Mr. Keshav asked why the YSRCP government took more than four years to “expose the scandal,” while maintaining that it was only after a thorough study that the TDP government had tied up with the Germany-based company, which had offices in over 160 countries and was even imparting training to youth in various States, including Gujarat.

