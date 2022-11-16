YSRCP government, which cannot repair roads, making tall claims about building three capitals, says Naidu

November 16, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KURNOOL

Telugu Desam Party national president conducts roadshow in Kurnool district

Ramesh Susarla

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a roadshow at Devanakonda in Kurnool district on Wednesday.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh has failed to repair damaged roads or fill potholes, but is making tall claims of building three capitals, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

Mr. Naidu, who participated in a roadshow from Kurnool to Pattikonda in the western parts of Kurnool district on Wednesday, addressed a massive gathering at Devanakonda.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy claims to have fulfilled all promises, but failed to repair damaged roads. Building three capitals is akin to day-dreaming. Let them repair roads first, and let the Ministers concentrate on development, or tell what they have done,” Mr. Naidu said.

Speaking at Orvakal, Mr. Naidu said the TDP government had allocated 10,000 acres for the industrial hub, but the YSRCP government could could not develop it.

In an oblique reference to Finance Minister B. Rajendranath, the TDP chief said, “He is an ‘appula mantri’ and ‘Harikathala mantri’ (meaning a Minister who raises loans and tells people fables).”

At Pattikonda, Mr. Naidu said minority women were not being given financial support.

CONNECT WITH US