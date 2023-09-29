ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP Government violating fundamental rights blatantly, allege TDP, JSP

September 29, 2023 01:25 am | Updated September 28, 2023 11:17 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Mr. Mohana Rao said that all JSP leaders and activists would actively take part in the TDP’s struggle

The Hindu Bureau

TDP and JSP leaders participating in the hunger strike organised in Bobbili of Srikakulam district on Thursday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leaders Baby Nayana and Bonela Vijaya Chandra and Jana Sena Party (JSP) senior leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao on Thursday staged a protest in Kajipeta of Parvatipuram mandal over the suppression of the voice of the people when they were extending their solidarity and participating in agitational programmes for the release of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu from jail.

They extended moral support to the TDP local leaders who observed hunger strike as part of ‘We are with Babu’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohana Rao said that all JSP leaders and activists would actively take part in the TDP’s struggle.

“The YSRCP Government, by not allowing agitations in the State, is violating fundamental rights including freedom of speech guaranteed by the Constitution,” said Mr. Mohana Rao. Mr. Vijaya Chandra expressed concern over the stopping of Mr. Baby Nayana’s padayatra planned from Bobbili and Simhachalam to extend his solidarity with Mr. Naidu.

