ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP government trying to trifurcate Andhra Pradesh, alleges Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar

January 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM / VIZIANAGARAM

Ministers’ statements on the need to have separate State for North Andhra region causing more confusion on the capital issue, says the JSP leader

K Srinivasa Rao

Jana Sena Party leader M. Suresh handing over a cheque for  ₹5 lakh to Nadendla Manohar, at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to trifurcate Andhra Pradesh as was evident from the statements of the Ministers on the “need to have separate State for the North Andhra region.”

Mr. Manohar was addressing the media at Ranasthalam after reviewing the arrangements for JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s public meeting, ‘Yuva Shakti’.

Demanding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy give a clarification on the statements, he said the Ministers’ comments led to further confusion over the capital issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

JSP leader from Vizianagaram district M. Suresh handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to Mr. Manohar towards meeting the expenditure for the public meeting at Ranasthalam.

Party leaders of Vizianagaram district P. Yasasvi, M. Ravikumar, Babu Paluru, and Lokam Madhavi were present.

Earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s brother Nagababu was given a rousing reception at the venue located on the Srikakulam-Visakhapatnam highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US