HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP government trying to trifurcate Andhra Pradesh, alleges Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar

Ministers’ statements on the need to have separate State for North Andhra region causing more confusion on the capital issue, says the JSP leader

January 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM / VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Jana Sena Party leader M. Suresh handing over a cheque for  ₹5 lakh to Nadendla Manohar, at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party leader M. Suresh handing over a cheque for  ₹5 lakh to Nadendla Manohar, at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to trifurcate Andhra Pradesh as was evident from the statements of the Ministers on the “need to have separate State for the North Andhra region.”

Mr. Manohar was addressing the media at Ranasthalam after reviewing the arrangements for JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s public meeting, ‘Yuva Shakti’.

Demanding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy give a clarification on the statements, he said the Ministers’ comments led to further confusion over the capital issue.

JSP leader from Vizianagaram district M. Suresh handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to Mr. Manohar towards meeting the expenditure for the public meeting at Ranasthalam.

Party leaders of Vizianagaram district P. Yasasvi, M. Ravikumar, Babu Paluru, and Lokam Madhavi were present.

Earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s brother Nagababu was given a rousing reception at the venue located on the Srikakulam-Visakhapatnam highway.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.