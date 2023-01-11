YSRCP government trying to trifurcate Andhra Pradesh, alleges Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar

January 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM / VIZIANAGARAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to trifurcate Andhra Pradesh as was evident from the statements of the Ministers on the “need to have separate State for the North Andhra region.”

Mr. Manohar was addressing the media at Ranasthalam after reviewing the arrangements for JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s public meeting, ‘Yuva Shakti’.

Demanding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy give a clarification on the statements, he said the Ministers’ comments led to further confusion over the capital issue.

JSP leader from Vizianagaram district M. Suresh handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to Mr. Manohar towards meeting the expenditure for the public meeting at Ranasthalam.

Party leaders of Vizianagaram district P. Yasasvi, M. Ravikumar, Babu Paluru, and Lokam Madhavi were present.

Earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s brother Nagababu was given a rousing reception at the venue located on the Srikakulam-Visakhapatnam highway.