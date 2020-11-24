YSRCP government trying to create rift among tribals: BJP

Madhav objects to inclusion of tribal religion column in household survey

MLC P.V.N. Madhav has alleged that the YSR Congress Party government is trying to create a rift among tribal people by introducing a new column on religion in the household survey.

Addressing a media conference along with former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju here on Monday, Mr. Madhav took exception to the inclusion of a separate ‘Tribal religion’ column in the survey. He said that Girijans are a part of Hinduism but now a new column was introduced by the State government to divide them. He demanded removal of the column in the household survey.

Ridiculing the demolition drive, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju demanded that the proposed HC Bench in Visakhapatnam be made to function on Saturdays and Sundays also to avoid inconvenience to the people of Visakhapatnam. This was because a notice would be fixed on Friday evening and the building or property demolished on the very next morning. He also found fault with the State government for failing to hand over the TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries. The government promised to make fresh allotments but was now shying away from it, he said