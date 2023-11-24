HamberMenu
YSRCP government stopped 27 welfare schemes for SCs in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Telugu Desam Party

‘Funds are not being released for the SC corporation denying opportunity for SC families to become self-reliant’

November 24, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan speaking at the Dalita Sankharavam in Srikakulam on Friday.

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan speaking at the Dalita Sankharavam in Srikakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan and TDP’s State SC Cell president M.S. Raju on Friday alleged that lives of scheduled caste people became miserable with the stoppage of 27 welfare schemes and non-implementation of SC sub-plan. The party organised Dalita Sankharavam public meeting in Srikakulam to highlight the plight of the downtrodden communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muralimohan alleged non-release of funds for the SC corporation denying opportunity for SC families to become self-reliant and lead a decent life. Mr. Raju said that Dalita Sankharavams would be organised in all the districts and a massive State-level meeting will be organised in the first week of January in Vijayawada.

Former MLAs Gunda Lakshmi Devi and Kuna Ravikumar, former MLC Peerukatla Viswa Prasad urged SCs not to vote for YSRCP as it had failed to meet their aspirations. TDP State SC wing General Secretary Ramana Madiga, Srikakulam district president Matta Purushottam, General Secretary Gora Suresh, the party’s district vice-president P.M.J. Babu and others were present.

