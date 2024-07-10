GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP government ruined local bodies completely, alleges Panchayat Raj Chamber vice-president

Nearly ₹8,269 crore funds of the 15th Finance Commission were diverted without the consent of panchayats which used to get funds directly from the Union government, accuses Anepu Ramakrishna

Published - July 10, 2024 06:52 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Panchayat Raj Chamber vice-president Anepu Ramakrishna submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada recently.

A.P. Panchayat Raj Chamber vice-president Anepu Ramakrishna submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada recently.

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Chamber vice-president and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Anepu Ramakrishna on Wednesday alleged that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had completely ruined the local bodies by diverting funds of panchayats for other purposes.

He said that nearly ₹8,269 crore funds of the 15th Finance Commission were diverted without the consent of panchayats which used to get funds directly from the Union government. In a press release, he said that the panchayats which did not have funds could not even ensure sanitation and other works.

He added that a detailed note on the issues of local bodies had been given to the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. “More funds have also been sought for taking up developmental activities in panchayats and all mandals,” said Mr. Ramakrishna, who is a former  Zilla Parishad Territorial Committee (ZPTC) member of Burja, Srikakulam district.

“YSRCP won over 80 percent of ZPTCs and MPTCs in previous local body elections. Unfortunately, no public representative had taken any initiative for the development of their respective areas. People will teach them a lesson and ensure victory for TDP in the next ZPTC and MPTC elections,” he added.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that Panchayat Raj Chamber State president Y.B. Rajendra Prasad, general secretary Birru Pratap Reddy and others would visit all the districts to understand the issues and bring them to the notice of the government for correction.

