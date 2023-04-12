ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP government must clear the air on VSP privatisation, says CPI

April 12, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Industries Minister Gudivada  Amarnath are airing divergent views on the issue, says Ramakrishna

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government must clear the air on the issues pertaining to the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Industries Minister Gudivada  Amarnath are airing divergent views on the issue. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an explanation to the people on the VSP and Telangana government’s efforts to participate in the bidding, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said while addressing the media on April 12 (Wednesday). 

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the Central government was determined to privatise the steel plant. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is hand in glove with the Centre to hand over the VSP to private players on a platter. He is destroying the State with his lopsided policies and greed. The government is allotting land to the Adani group at throwaway prices. The ports at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram and power projects have been handed over to the Adani group. Now, efforts are on to hand over the steel plant,” Mr. Ramakrishna alleged.  

He said that the Central government could run the steel plant if it put in sincere efforts. “But, the Central government has set eyes on the huge land belonging to the steel plant. Despite so much hullabaloo, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been silent,” said the CPI leader.  

