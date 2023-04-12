HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP government must clear the air on VSP privatisation, says CPI

Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Industries Minister Gudivada  Amarnath are airing divergent views on the issue, says Ramakrishna

April 12, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government must clear the air on the issues pertaining to the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Industries Minister Gudivada  Amarnath are airing divergent views on the issue. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an explanation to the people on the VSP and Telangana government’s efforts to participate in the bidding, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said while addressing the media on April 12 (Wednesday). 

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the Central government was determined to privatise the steel plant. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is hand in glove with the Centre to hand over the VSP to private players on a platter. He is destroying the State with his lopsided policies and greed. The government is allotting land to the Adani group at throwaway prices. The ports at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram and power projects have been handed over to the Adani group. Now, efforts are on to hand over the steel plant,” Mr. Ramakrishna alleged.  

He said that the Central government could run the steel plant if it put in sincere efforts. “But, the Central government has set eyes on the huge land belonging to the steel plant. Despite so much hullabaloo, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been silent,” said the CPI leader.  

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.