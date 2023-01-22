YSRCP government is trying to create hurdles for TDP ‘Yuva Galam’, alleges Yanamala

January 22, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakeshnudu has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of taking the youth in the State for a ride.

“The YSRCP government is trying to create hurdles to Yuva Galam, the padayatra from Kuppam to Itchapuram proposed by TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh from January 27 as it is fearing that the programme would ignite the dissent brewing among the youth across the State,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu.

In a statement on Sunday, the TDP leader said that as the issue of G.O. No.1 which imposed restrictions on organising public meetings on the roads was pending before the court, the Chief Minister was making efforts to create obstructions to the padayatra through the Director General of Police (DGP). “The letter from the DGP is only a part of this game,” he said.

Stating that there were ample job opportunities for the youth during the TDP rule in the State, Mr. Ramakrishnudu accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of discontinuing all such schemes after the YSRCP came to power.

“The Chief Minister has reneged on his promise of paying the youth unemployment allowance,” he said.

The police should remember that ‘repressive methods’ would not stop or control the anger of the youth. The youth would lead the padayatra if the government tried to obstruct it, he said.

Asserting that the citizens have the fundamental right to organise meetings and programmes, the TDP leader said that the YSRCP government was ‘suppressing this fundamental right’ of the people.

“The Constitution has given the right to every political party to create awareness among the public on the anti-people policies. The YSRCP government is stifling the voice of everyone. The unwanted questions raised by the DGP for giving permission for the Yuva Galam clearly indicated that the countdown has begun for the YSRCP government,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.