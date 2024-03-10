YSRCP government is responsible for misery of Backward Classes, alleges Nara Lokesh

March 10, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - URAVAKONDA (ANANTAPUR DISTRICT)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of foisting over 26,000 false cases upon the Backward Classes (BCs).

“The ruling party is responsible for the murder of over 300 persons belonging to the community in the last five years. The Jagan Mohan Reddy regime has unleashed a reign of misery on the BCs by withdrawing various welfare schemes introduced during the TDP’s tenure, “ alleged Mr. Lokesh while addressing the ‘Shankaravam’ public meeting at Uravakonda in Anantapur district on march 10 (Sunday).

Mr. Lokesh promised that the TDP-JSP-BJP combine, after coming to power, would revive the reservation for the BCs in the local bodies, which was brought down by 10% by the YSRCP government.

“The TDP-JSP-BJP combine, if voted to power, will spend ₹10,000 crore on the empowerment of the BCs and ₹5,000 crore under the Adarana scheme,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh praised the success of the Kia car company set up in Anantapur district during the TDP regime. Accusing Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of running an autocratic rule in the State, Mr. Lokesh likened the Chief Minister to Kim Jong of North Korea.

The TDP leader alleged that the spurious liquor was claiming innocent lives in the State. He promised welfare schemes to bring the people out of their problems, including extending ₹20,000 to each farmer and free bus travel facility for women.

Alleging that farmer suicides were on the rise in the State, Mr. Lokesh said that 8,000 acres were being acquired in the name of ‘Science City’ project, but not even a single company had been set up yet.

He asked the party cadres to take the ‘Super-Six’ schemes to every doorstep and promised to recognise the services of those who are working hard for the success of the party.

