YSRCP government is politicising pension distribution ahead of polls, alleges Naidu

April 29, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KURNOOL

Expressing his displeasure over the manner in which the YSRCP government is handling the issues related to the distribution of pensions, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has accused the ruling party of doing politics over the death of pensioners.

Addressing the media at Gudur town on April 29 (Monday), Mr. Naidu said that the YSRCP government was “using theatrics and subterfuge” over the pension distribution ahead of the elections.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued orders to distribute pensions to the beneficiaries at their doorstep. But the YSRCP government flouted the directive,” he said.

The TDP national president voiced concerns over the government’s decision to deposit pensions into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, saying that travelling long distances in the schorching heat to collect their pensions was a challenge for the elderly people.

He accused the government officials of being complicit in such decisions, alleging that it amohnted to violation of the ECI directive.

The TDP national president questioned the decision to limit the number of door deliveries of pension by an employee to 45, despite “having sufficient staff to reach out every beneficiary”.

He said that the government’s attempts to blame the opposition parties for these issues related to pension distribution were “frustrating”.

Mr. Naidu expressed condolences to the families of the 33 elderly persons who died allegedly due to the failure of the officials to distribute pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries in April. “The officials should be held accountable for these deaths,” he said.

He urged the ECI to be vigilant in monitoring the activities of the YSRCP government to ensure a transparent democratic process in the State.

The TDP chief also stressed the importance of equal opportunities for all political parties during the elections, noting that the misuse of the government machinery or threats to coerce attendance at political rallies would be inappropriate. He urged the people to report any such incident to the election authorities.