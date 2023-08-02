YSRCP government is creating hurdles for Yuva Galam padayatra, alleges Lokesh

August 02, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VINUKONDA (PALNADU DISTRICT)

Alleging that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is creating hurdles to his Yuva Galam padayatra, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has maintained that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy could not deter him from completing the walkathon.

Addressing a public meeting on the second day of his padayatra in Vinukonda constituency on August 2 (Wednesday), Mr. Lokesh alleged that YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu tore the flexis put up by the TDP.

He alleged that Mr. Jagan Reddy has been getting around Rs. 5400 crore through illegal sand mining in the state, for five years.

He assured that once the TDP come into power after 2024 general elections, it will establish an Islamic Bank for Muslims in the State.

He said that the previous TDP government had spent more than ₹2,400 crore on the development of Vinukonda constituency, while the Chief Minister had failed in delivering his promises such as construction of Varikapudisala project.

“The TDP, if voted to power, will complete the Varikapudisala project within three years of assuming the office,” he said.

Alleging that Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu was indulged in land grabbing, illegal sand and gravel mining, Mr. Lokesh said the TDP, if voted to power, will form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the allegations.

He said that a judicial inquiry would be ordered against those officials who foisted false cases upon the TDP leaders and cadres. Showed a red diary, Mr. Lokesh said he was noting down the details of the officials who allegedly harassed the TDP cadre.

Clearing the air on the TDP candidate from Vinukonda constituency, Mr. Lokesh urged the people to vote in favour of the party in-charge G.V. Anjanaylu in the coming elections.

