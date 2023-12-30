ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP government is anti-farmer: BJP Kisan Morcha 

December 30, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Kisan Morcha national president and Fatehpur Sikri MP Rajkumar Chahar on Saturday said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government failed in resolving farmers’ issues, while pledgeding the Kisan Morcha’s support. 

Speaking as the chief guest at the Kisan Morcha’s State executive meeting, at Gannavaram on Saturday, he said the farmers have been struggling to fetch remunerative prices for their crops while the cost of production increased steadily, and the State government could not improve their lot. 

Mr. Chahar claimed that while the Modi Government was implementing a slew of schemes for the farmers’, the YSRCP government merely paid lip service to them.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said that she would take the problems faced by farmers to the notice of the Central Government for necessary action. 

The meeting passed two resolutions, the first one denouncing the anti-farmer policies of the State government and the second, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pro-farmer initiatives, such as, subsidies which helped in reducing the expenditure incurred by farmers.

BJP leader Yadlapati Raghunath Babu, Kisan Morcha leaders Bharat Mohan, Suresh Reddy, Ch. Kumara Swamy and others were present.

