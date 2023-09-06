YSRCP government in A.P. may arrest me soon by foisting false cases, says Chandrababu Naidu

September 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 6 (Wednesday) apprehended that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh might arrest him in a day or two after by foisting false cases against him.

Interacting with lawyers, graduates, teachers and intellectuals at the Praja Vedika programme at Rayadurgam in the district, Mr. Naidu came down heavily on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying he was intolerant to criticism of his government’s failures.

On the second day of his three-day tour of the district, Mr. Naidu alleged that the entire State was in the grip of rowdyism perpetrated by the YSRCP leaders.

Mr. Naidu said that those who approached the National Green Tribunal against the “looting of nature’s wealth” were being victimised by false cases.

“In my political life, I have remained unblemished, and I have not committed any mistake,” Mr. Naidu said.

He further alleged that the YSRCP government was looting public wealth and resorting to land encroachments.

Later, Mr. Naidu inspected the sites of Handri-Neeva project and wind energy plants at Koukuntla village of Uravakonda Assembly constituency.

He threw a selfie challenge to the Chief Minister and dared him to come for a debate on the development that had taken place during the TDP term.

During the TDP term Anantapur district had witnessed a boom in drip irrigation, which was ignored by the YSRCP government, he said.