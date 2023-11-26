HamberMenu
YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh is making a mockery of Constitution, alleges TDP leader Lokesh

The government’s actions in Andhra Pradesh are similar to that of a dictatorship due to its blatant disregard to the constitutional tenets laid down by B.R. Ambedkar, says TDP national general secretary Lokesh

November 26, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP State president K. Atchannaidu paying tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day, at the party office at Mangalagiri on Sunday.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu paying tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day, at the party office at Mangalagiri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s actions in Andhra Pradesh are similar to that of a dictatorship due to its “blatant disregard to the constitutional tenets laid down by B.R. Ambedkar.”

In a press release on the occasion of the Constitution Day on November 26 (Sunday), Mr. Lokesh accused the government of following its own rules.

He alleged that the government made a mockery of the Constitution, and pointed out that even the rights of individuals were being usurped.

Mr. Lokesh said the government’s response to corruption was lukewarm, to say the least, and that it was also not bothered about the prevailing chaos.

He stressed the need for upholding the constitutional values through a concerted effort.

‘No equality of rights’

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting organised on the occasion at the TDP office near Mangalagiri, party’s State president K. Atchannaidu, quoting Dr. Ambedkar, said that “however good a Constitution may be, it will prove to be bad if those implementing it are not good.”

It was perhaps keeping in mind leaders such as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that Dr. Ambedkar had made the above comment, the TDP leader said.

There was absolutely no equality of rights during the YSRCP term and the socio-economic disparities were glaring, he said.

The YSRCP government treated the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities with disdain, which was evident from the innumerable attacks on people belonging to those communities, Mr. Atchannaidu said.

“If the Constitution is to be implemented in Andhra Pradesh, people should dislodge the YSRCP from power,” he observed.

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah, former Minister P. Sujatha, and SC Cell State president M.S. Raju were present.

