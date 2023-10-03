YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh is intolerant to criticism, allege opposition parties

October 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Leaders of the opposition parties, during an all-party rally in Tirupati on October 3 (Tuesday), squarely blamed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for being ‘intolerant’ to the criticisms and treating them in a ‘high-handed manner’.

The leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) took part in the rally and waved their respective party flags.

The rally began after former Minister N. Amarnath Reddy garlanded a statue of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao at the Town Club Junction. District conveners Pulivarthi Nani (TDP), Pasupuleti Hariprasad (Jana Sena) and P. Murali (CPI) held their hands together throughout the rally and walked along with the former Minister, while the party activists, carrying placards, shouted slogans against the YSRCP government.

The leaders of opposition parties condemned the ‘illegal’ arrest of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. They insisted that the State investigation agencies could not produce anything concrete in the skill development scam case even a fortnight after the arrest and termed it a ‘hollow claim to besmirch the tall leader (Mr. Naidu)‘.

Mr. Amarnath Reddy alleged that the poor were suffering in the ‘authoritarian regime’ of the YSRCP and accused the ruling party of trying to muzzle the voice of the opposition parties.