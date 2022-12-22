YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has failed on all fronts, says Chandrababu Naidu

December 22, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP government had failed on all fronts.

The development of the State suffered severely in the last more than three years because of “poor administration and wrong priorities and policies of the government,” he said, and added that people of all sections of society were ready to show the door to the YSRCP in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Naidu, who came to Rajam as part of his three-day tour of Vizianagaram district, was given a rousing reception by party in-charge Kondru Muralimohan and other leaders.

Banners welcoming Mr. Naidu dotted the entire town and the Rajam-Bobbili route as the party supremo visited the area after a gap of more than three years. A huge bike rally was taken out from V.R. Agraharam to the Ambedkar Junction.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naidu said that the YSRCP government had turned Andhra Pradesh into an underdeveloped State. The government neglected all sectors, including irrigation and industrial development, he said.

Mr. Naidu said that the so-called welfare schemes did not benefit the people as they were burdened with multiple taxes in the form power tariffs, garbage tax, RTC fare hike, and sale of local brand liquor at exorbitant rates.

He said that the party’s ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ programme was a grand success as people voluntarily participated in the protest programme across the State.

‘Anti-incumbency at its peak’

Mr. Naidu exuded confidence that the TDP would win all the seats whenever elections were held as anti-incumbency reached its peak.

Mr. Muralimohan alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was resorting to “organised corruption” and looting public wealth in different forms.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said that the Backward Classes were always with the party. He said the BCs would not believe Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as he had betrayed them with “false promises.”

Earlier, Mr. Naidu interacted with the party leaders at Ranasthalam and Ponduru before reaching Rajam town.

Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu, former Minister K. Kala Venkata Rao, Srikakulam parliament wing president K. Ravikumar, former MLA G. Lakshmi Devi and others participated.

Mr. Naidu would interact with various sections of people, including unemployed youth, at Rajam on Friday morning before leaving for Bobbili, where he would participate in a roadshow and public meeting.

Mr. Naidu would also hold a high-level meeting with party leaders to discuss the future course of action and review the response to the ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ programme in different constituencies in both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.