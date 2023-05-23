YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has failed on all fronts, alleges BJP leader

May 23, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ONGOLE

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju has said that the people of the State would teach a lesson to the YSRCP government, alleging that it has ‘failed miserably to perform on all fronts’.

Addressing the party’s Prakasam district executive committee meeting at Podili on May 22 (Tuesday), Mr. Veerraju alleged that YSRCP, which came to power making tall promises, had failed to deliver.

“The government employees were forced to take to the streets for payment of salary and pecuniary benefits in time. The situation is similar to the plight of workers in a bankrupt company. As a result, the State administration had been severely hit,” he said.

Facing a cash crunch, the YSRCP government diverted the Central funds sanctioned under various heads including the National Urban Health Mission, Rural Health Mission, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) for other purposes, the BJP leader alleged.

He also accused the YSRCP government of renaming the Central schemes to make it appear as if they were being implemented by the State government on its own.

Mr. Veerraju said that the many Backward Classes Finance Corporations formed by the government to accommodate the YSRCP leaders in the posts of chairman and directors were starved of funds.

The subsidy released by the Centre through SC and ST Finance Corporations remained elusive to many entrepreneurs in the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold a ‘Mann Ki Baat‘ programme for the benefit of Other Backward Classes in the State shortly, he said.

He said the State had failed to attract new industrial units owing to the ‘unimaginative‘ industrial policy of the government. It also did not accord the much-needed priority to complete the irrigation projects on a war-footing.

Releasing a chargesheet against the YSRCP government, he said, “The mining mafia is ruling the roost as the YSRCP leaders are plundering the natural resources indiscriminately to amass wealth.”