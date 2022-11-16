  1. EPaper
YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh failed to reach out to farmers in distress: BJP

‘Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reneged on the promise of establishing a price stabilisation fund to insulate farmers’

November 16, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to create a stabilisation fund with a corpus of ₹3,000 crore to insulate the farmers from steep fall in prices but reneged on it, BJP State general secretary V. Suryanarayana Raju alleged on Wednesday.

Tomato farmers were in dire straits as there were no takers for their crop, and paddy farmers had been desperately waiting for their dues to be cleared, Mr. Raju told the media here.

A host of issues faced by the farming community were to be sorted out, but the government was apparently shirking its responsibility to save them from distress.

Mr. Raju said the government successfully diverted funds given by the Centre for various schemes, and it was not able to provide land for various infrastructure projects funded by the Centre.

The much-hyped job calendar remained confined to rhetoric, and the demands raised by teachers were brushed aside, he alleged.

“The government has failed to deliver totally, but will not admit its mistakes. Moreover, it is trying to silence the critics through strong-arm tactics,” Mr. Raju added.

