YSRCP government ignored development of North Andhra region, alleges Lokesh

February 13, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on February 13 (Tuesday) alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had completely ignored the development of North Andhra region, saying that it had failed to establish even one major industry in the last five years.

Mr. Lokesh addressed a public meeting at Palakonda in Parvatipuram-Manyam district as a part of his Sankharavam tour. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had done nothing for the region except constructing “a new palace” atop Rushikonda hills by spending ₹500 crore of public money.

“The YSRCP government has not allocated land even for the construction of the railway zone for which the TDP had fought relentlessly when it was in power. It has not taken any initiative to prevent the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP),” he said.

Farmers in North Andhra region are facing untold miseries as the YSRCP government ignored improvement of canals and linkage of Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, he said.

“”The TDP, during its tenure, had completed 72% works of irrigation projects in Parvatipuram-Manyam district. Development of roads, bridges, hospitals and parks was done during the TDP regime. People should compare the administration of both the governments before voting,” said Mr. Lokesh.

He alleged that Palakonda MLA Kalavati and MLC Palavalasa Vikrant had grabbed government land and indulged in large-scale corruption in sand mining. “Both the leaders ignored development of roads between Patapatnam and Palakonda. The YSRCP leaders have no moral right to ask for votes,” he said.

