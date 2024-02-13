GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP government ignored development of North Andhra region, alleges Lokesh

The YSRCP government has failed to set up even one industry in the last five years, says the TDP national general secretary

February 13, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh showing the bad condition of a road during his Sankharavam tour to Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Tuesday.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh showing the bad condition of a road during his Sankharavam tour to Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on February 13 (Tuesday) alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had completely ignored the development of North Andhra region, saying that it had failed to establish even one major industry in the last five years.

Mr. Lokesh addressed a public meeting at Palakonda in Parvatipuram-Manyam district as a part of his Sankharavam tour. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had done nothing for the region except constructing “a new palace” atop Rushikonda hills by spending ₹500 crore of public money.

“The YSRCP government has not allocated land even for the construction of the railway zone for which the TDP had fought relentlessly when it was in power. It has not taken any initiative to prevent the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP),” he said.

Farmers in North Andhra region are facing untold miseries as the YSRCP government ignored improvement of canals and linkage of Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, he said.

“”The TDP, during its tenure, had completed 72% works of irrigation projects in Parvatipuram-Manyam district. Development of roads, bridges, hospitals and parks was done during the TDP regime. People should compare the administration of both the governments before voting,” said Mr. Lokesh.

He alleged that Palakonda MLA Kalavati and MLC Palavalasa Vikrant had grabbed government land and indulged in large-scale corruption in sand mining. “Both the leaders ignored development of roads between Patapatnam and Palakonda. The YSRCP leaders have no moral right to ask for votes,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / politics / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.