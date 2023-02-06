YSRCP government has no faith in judiciary, says Lokesh

February 06, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has no faith in the judicial system and that the government has adopted a vengeful attitude towards it.

Interacting with advocates here on February 6 (Monday), the eleventh day of the party’s Yuva Galam walkathon, Mr. Lokesh said that the YSRCP leaders were resorting to giving adverse comments on the judiciary. He demanded that the State government must release the ₹100-crore funds meant for the welfare of advocates.

“The TDP, if voted to power, will enhance the death claim for advocates to ₹10 lakh,” he said and positively responded to the demands for setting up a law academy in Chittoor, besides completing the new court complex buildings.

In the evening, Mr. Lokesh held an interactive session with the women’s groups. “Since 2019, people are trudging under the burden of the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. More than 900 women have been subjected to atrocities under the YSRCP rule,” he said and reiterated that the TDP would push for a judicial inquiry into the incidents of women facing threats from the police and false cases foisted upon the TDP cadres.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP leaders were intimidating women when they questioned political indiscrimination in the implementation of welfare schemes. “The YSRCP is using the police to coerce women. When this injustice is questioned in social media, the police are filing cases for making social media posts,” Mr. Lokesh said.

The TDP leader accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying the women in the State. “Even as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised pension for SC/ST women who are above 45 years of age, it did not happen. His government is out to cancel pensions to them by imposing restrictions. The DWCRA funds are being sidetracked,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lokesh, who resumed the Yuva Galam walkathon from Mangasamudram village on the outskirts of Chittoor, received a warm welcome from farmers, advocates, women groups and unions of various government departments from several divisions of Chittoor Municipal Corporation.