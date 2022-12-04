YSRCP government has let down Backward Class communities in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Yanamala

December 04, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has criticised the YSR Congress Party for its ‘BC welfare chant’, saying that the ruling party has no right to talk about the well-being of the communities that have been ‘let down’ by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a statement on December 4 (Sunday), the TDP leader said that the government had established 56 corporations for welfare of the BCs, but did not release funds. “Contrary to the plight of the BCs in the State, who are at the receiving end of the government apathy, the YSRCP is gearing up to take them for a ride yet again by organising the Jai ho BC meetings,” he said.

Calling the YSRCP a ‘copy cat’, the TDP leader claimed that slogans such as ‘Jai Ho BC’ and ‘BC Garjana’ were coined by the TDP which had ‘always focused on the community’s welfare’, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that the previous TDP government under the stewardship of N. Chandrababu Naidu, had implemented policies that ensured socio-economic and political development of the communities. “However, the YSRCP has scrapped those programmes and left the BCs high and dry,” he said, demanding that the Chief Minister must tell people how much his government has spent on BC welfare.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu accused the Chief Minister of allocating posts with power and money to ‘his own people’ while appointing the BC candidates to posts that neither had any value nor funds. He alleged that the government had diverted BC Sub-plan funds of ₹34,000 crore and dared the Chief Minister to prove him wrong.

“During the TDP rule, BC candidates were given crucial posts in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Around 90% of the BC MLAs in YSRCP did not have access to the Chief Minister,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.

He said handloom workers from the community had lost their livelihoods in the absence of financial support from the government. “Not even 5% of more than 1,000 nominated posts have been given to BCs,” he said, adding that the nine BC candidates who were appointed the Vice-Chancellors of universities by the TDP, were forced to resign to make way for the ruling party supporters.

Referring to the ‘Jai Ho BC’ campaign, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the Chief Minister must talk about how his party targeted and harassed the opposition leaders from the BC communities such as K. Atchannaidu, Ch. Ayyana Patrudu, K. Ravindra and K. Srinivasulu. “The Chief Minister should also talk about 26 BC leaders who were murdered in the State in the last three and a half years,” he added.