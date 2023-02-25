YSRCP government has left construction workers in the lurch in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Lokesh

February 25, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on Saturday alleged that the construction workers in the State were left in the lurch by the YSRCP government.

As part of his Yuva Galam walkathon in Tirupati, Mr. Lokesh was interacting with the construction workers at his camp site on the Renigunta Road.

He said due to steep increase in the prices of sand, cement, and steel, the construction cost had gone up tremendously and households of all sections were afraid of building a house for themselves.

Closure of Anna Canteens in the State affected the livelihoods of the construction workers in the urban areas, Mr. Lokesh said.

“Deaths due to hunger and by suicide are on the rise among the construction workers due to the atrocious rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he alleged.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is playing with the lives of people. He is earning ₹3 crore per day through sand smuggling,” he alleged.

“The Chief Minister has not fulfilled the promises made to the construction workers such as pensions, marriage gift for their children, accident insurance, ex gratia in case of casualties, and financial assistance to them in case of injuries,” Mr. Lokesh said, adding that the construction workers hit by COVID-19 pandemic were also cheated by the Chief Minister, whose promise of ₹10,000 assistance remained a far cry.

“After the TDP comes to power in 2024, the welfare board for the construction workers will be revived and all their pending claims settled. Anna canteens will be reopened for the benefit of the poor and construction workers,” Mr. Lokesh said.

He accused YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son and Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy, and other YSRCP leaders were intimidating the people of Tirupati if they raised objections to land-grabbing.

Meanwhile, a large number of cadres and people kept turning up for the walkathon from morning till evening. At several junctions, the police had to divert traffic in the pilgrim city.