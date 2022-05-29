YSRCP government has done ‘social injustice’ to weaker sections, alleges Lokesh

‘Posts having powers and funds given to those belonging to Jagan’s community’

‘Posts having powers and funds given to those belonging to Jagan’s community’

The YSRCP government, in the last three years, has done “social injustice” to the weaker sections, alleges TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Lokesh said the ongoing bus yatra of the Ministers should be termed as “Samajika Anyaya Bheri (social injustice campaign) and not ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri’ (social justice campaign).

Mr. Lokesh, who is also MLC, said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should organise a ‘Reddy Rail Yatra’.

“Only prominent Reddys such as Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and V. Vijaya Sai Reddy have permission to enter the Chief Minister’s residence. Ministers belonging to the BC, SC, ST, and minority communities have to stand and wait outside the gates of the Tadepalli palace,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

“From an attender to an IAS officer, everybody working in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s offices belong to his community,” he alleged.

Mr. Lokesh further said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had allocated over 2,000 posts having power and funds to members of his own community. “The posts without powers, funds, and even chairs have been given to those hailing from the weaker sections and backward classes,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

‘Mahanadu a huge success’

Claiming that the party’s political conclave, Mahanadu, was a phenomenal success, Mr. Lokesh said lakhs of people had thronged the Mahanadu venue. In contrast, the Ministers’ public meetings were greeted with empty chairs, he said. People were ignoring the threats by the police and voluntarily attending the meetings addressed by TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said.