YSRCP government has changed Amaravati Master Plan, alleges TDP leader

May 10, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

Accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of changing the Amaravati Master Plan, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar has demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must tender an unconditional apology to the farmers from the capital region for his earlier criticism on the issue, before allocating land to the people from poor financial background in the R5 Zone.

“Earlier, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues had described Amaravati as a noman’s land, graveyard, desert and so on. They had also said that this land was neither fit for setting up the capital city nor for residential and commercial purposes. Now, the Chief Minister is distributing the land to the poor, in violation of the APCRDA rules,” Mr. Sravan Kumar told teh media at the TDP office here on May 11 (Wenesday).

“Had Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy been genuine in his intentions he would have developed Amaravati as the capital city instead of mooting the three-capital proposal,” he said.

The TDP leader made it clear that neither his party nor the Amaravati farmers were against allocating land to the poor. “The issue is that the YSRCP government is not following the Amaravati Master Plan. The government has changed the Master Plan. Land can be allocated for residential purposes in the R3 Zone. At the same time, the Master Plan does not allow the construction of houses in plots measuring less than 2.5 cent in Amaravati. Yet, the government is constructing houses in plots measuring one cent,” he said.

Capital belongs to all, says YSRCP MLA

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu said that the TDP was opposing the distribution of house sites in Amaravati to the poor for no reason. “The capital city does not belong to a limited section of people. it belongs to all. Are these poor people not eligible to live in the capital city?,” he asked while addressing the media at the YSRCP office at Tadepalli.

He alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his supporters were creating hurdles in the distribution of land to the poor, despite the judgment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in this regard.