YSRCP government has betrayed youth in Andhra Pradesh, allege Telugu Desam MLCs

February 10, 2024 - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLCs Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Kancharla Srikanth and Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy said in an open letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 10 (Saturday) that his government’s failure to fulfill the promise of creating employment for the youth left them high and dry. In fact, the government betrayed the youth in the last five-and-a-half years, they asserted.

The MLCs pointed out that none of the major promises — filling 2.30 lakh vacant posts in various departments through the A.P. Public Service Commission, releasing an annual job calendar and conducting a mega DSC — was delivered, and strongly criticised the Chief Minister for announcing the conduct of DSC examination when the general elections were round the corner.

At the time of the 2019 elections, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had vowed to fill 23,000 teacher positions if his party came to power, but the notification was issued for only 6,100 posts. They also said there were 12,000 vacant positions in the AP-Genco, AP-Transco and Discoms.

‘Youth migrating’

A large number of youths were migrating to other States due to lack of adequate opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and some of them were ending their lives in desperation.

The government should increase the age limit for the Group-I and Group-II posts from 42 to 47, and take other steps to mitigate the suffering of the educated youth, the MLCs demanded.

