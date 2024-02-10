GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP government has betrayed youth in Andhra Pradesh, allege Telugu Desam MLCs

In an open letter to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Legislative Council members charged him with not fulfilling any of the promises he made such as filling 2.30 lakh vacant posts through APPSC, releasing annual job calendar and conducting a mega DSC

February 10, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLCs Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Kancharla Srikanth and Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy said in an open letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 10 (Saturday) that his government’s failure to fulfill the promise of creating employment for the youth left them high and dry. In fact, the government betrayed the youth in the last five-and-a-half years, they asserted.

The MLCs pointed out that none of the major promises — filling 2.30 lakh vacant posts in various departments through the A.P. Public Service Commission, releasing an annual job calendar and conducting a mega DSC — was delivered, and strongly criticised the Chief Minister for announcing the conduct of DSC examination when the general elections were round the corner.

At the time of the 2019 elections, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had vowed to fill 23,000 teacher positions if his party came to power, but the notification was issued for only 6,100 posts. They also said there were 12,000 vacant positions in the AP-Genco, AP-Transco and Discoms.

‘Youth migrating’

A large number of youths were migrating to other States due to lack of adequate opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and some of them were ending their lives in desperation.

The government should increase the age limit for the Group-I and Group-II posts from 42 to 47, and take other steps to mitigate the suffering of the educated youth, the MLCs demanded.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / unemployment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.