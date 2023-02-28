HamberMenu
YSRCP Government has betrayed the Dalits, alleges Lokesh

Lokesh said the YSRCP Government had even not ‘spared the cremation grounds meant for the SC communities’

February 28, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
TDP nation general secretary N. Lokesh during his Yuva Galam walkathon at Sanambatla village near Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Monday alleged that the YSRCP Government had taken away 12,000 acres of land belonging to the SC/ST communities in the name of Jagananna Colonies.

Interacting with the SC farmers at Sanambatla village of Chandragiri Assembly constituency in Tirupati district as part of his Yuva Galam walkathon, Mr. Lokesh alleged that by diverting the SC/ST Sub-plans funds worth ₹12,000 crore, the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government had betrayed the downtrodden communities after winning the 2019 elections with the Dalit votes.

Mr. Lokesh also deplored that the YSRCP Government had even not ‘spared the cremation grounds meant for the SC communities’.

He alleged that when the Dalits questioned the irregularities they were subjected to atrocities and that false cases were foisted upon them.

Responding to the grievances of the Dalits, Mr. Lokesh said that the TDP, if voted to power in 2024 elections, would reintroduce all the 27 welfare schemes that were ‘suspended during the YSRCP regime’.

“All the false cases foisted upon the Dalits will be lifted if the TDP is voted to power in the 2024 Assembly elections,” Mr. Lokesh promised.

