YSRCP government has belied hopes of people in Andhra Pradesh, says Union Minister

The government must create the necessary infrastructure for running the administration, says A. Narayanaswamy

K. Umashanker RAYACHOTI
November 09, 2022 21:13 IST

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy on November 9 (Wednesday) came down heavily on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, alleging that it had belied the hopes and aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh after reorganisation of districts.

“It is not enough to divide and form more districts. The State government must create the necessary infrastructure for running the administration. It has become a failure in this front, throwing the interests of the people and the officials to the wind,” the Union Minister told the media at Rajampeta, after participating in a programme organised by the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation.

Many departments in Annamayya district are functioning without their own offices and chairs, he said.

“The State government has not been able to do justice with the people of Rajampeta division, who bore the brunt after the washing away of the Annamayya project. The government remained a mute spectator to nature’s fury and failed to help the victims,” Mr. Narayanaswamy said.

Even as a year has passed after the washing away of Annamayya dam, the YSRCP government has done nothing to redress the issue, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced many developments and welfare schemes for uplift of the poor. It is a shame that the State government is putting their stickers on the Central schemes,” the Union Minister said.

