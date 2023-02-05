YSRCP government has ‘backstabbed’ minorities, alleges Lokesh

February 05, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on February 5 (Sunday) said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had ‘backstabbed the minorities’ in Andhra Pradesh by scrapping the welfare schemes such as Dulhan, Ramzan Tohfa, and overseas education.

Interacting with the Muslim families at Kanipakam temple town near here, Mr. Lokesh said that the Muslims should give a serious thought to the ground realities and decide for themselves as to who had worked for them.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is blind to the atrocities against the Muslim youth by the YSRCP cadres. Many youngsters complained to me about the encroachment of Wakf land by the YSRCP cadres. All the false cases against the Muslim youth will be withdrawn if the TDP is voted to power,” Mr. Lokesh said, adding that it was only the TDP that had empowered the minorities politically.

The TDP leader said the police must stay away from booking false cases against the TDP cadre. “The TDP will initiate judicial inquiries into the false cases,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Lokesh offered prayers at the Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam. On the tenth day of his Yuva Galam walkathon, Mr. Lokesh was accorded a grand welcome in the villages. By the evening, the walkathon reached the limits of Chittoor Assembly constituency.