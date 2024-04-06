GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP government failed to fulfil its election promises, alleges Kondru Muralimohan

April 06, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

K Srinivasa Rao
A file photo of former Minister and TDP Rajam MLA candidate Kondru Muralimohan.

A file photo of former Minister and TDP Rajam MLA candidate Kondru Muralimohan. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister and Rajam TDP MLA candidate Kondru Muralimohan alleged that the YSRCP government had failed to implement its major promises such as banning liquor sales in a phased manner, scrapping the Contributory Pension System, constructing houses for 25 lakh people and creation of job opportunities and the issue of job calendar every year. Several YSRCP local leaders joined TDP in the presence of Mr. Muralimohan on April 6.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the people were leading miserable lives due to the lack of livelihood opportunities with the virtual halt of industrialisation and economic activity in the State.

He said that the State would be put on the path of development only when Chandrababu Naidu becomes the State’s Chief Minister.

