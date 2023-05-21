YSRCP government failed on all fronts: BJP

May 21, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader P.V.N. Madhav on Sunday alleged that the YSRCP government failed to meet the expectations of the people over the past four years and ignored the development in all constituencies. BJP senior leader Mr. Ramaraju, who was appointed as in-charge of Vizianagaram district, interacted with Mr. Madhav, BJP Vizianagaram district president Reddi Pavani and senior leader Imandi Sudheer.

Mr. Madhav said Mr. Ramaraju and other leaders would continue to expose the ‘misdeeds’ of the government. He said the ‘charge-sheets’ filed against the government in all Assembly constituencies evoked good response in the districts of North Andhra region. Mr. Ramaraju said the party had gained significant strength in the region as both the YSRCP and the TDP failed to ensure speedy development of the region.