YSRCP government failed in obtaining Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, allege students’ organisations

The Hindupur-Ichchapuram bus yatra undertaken by students and youth demanding the SCS status for the State reaches Vijayawada

January 30, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Members of the youth and students' organisations taking part in a bus yatra to mount pressure on the government to achieve Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada on Monday.

Members of the youth and students’ organisations taking part in a bus yatra to mount pressure on the government to achieve Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The bus yatra undertaken by the students’ organisations and Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samithi to mount pressure on the Andhra Pradesh government to achieve Special Category Status (SCS) to the State reached Vijayawada on January 30 (Monday).

The bus yatra is being organised from Hindupur to Ichchapuram to highlight the ‘failures of the State government’ in obtaining the SCS status for the State as the assurances for it was made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Addressing a meeting at M.B. Bhavan here, Samthi president Chalasani Srinivas called upon the people to teach a ‘befitting lesson’ to the leaders who hoodwinked them in the name of SCS issue.

CPI Central Committee member Akkineni Vanaja, CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao, graduate constituency MLC K.S. Laxman Rao and others spoke.  They wanted the State government to announce a special package for Rayalaseema districts in view of their backwardness. Construction of the Kadapa Steel Plant should be taken up immediately. The Visakhapatnam Railway Zone and release of funds to the Central Universities were among the demands, they said.

The students, who are part of the bus yatra, listed out how the BJP-led Central government was ‘cheating the students and youth’.  “The YSR Congress Party, the TDP, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) are silent on the injustice meted out to the State. They ought to condemn the BJP’s deception, and take up agitation against the Central  government,” they added.

SFI State president K. Prasanna Kumar, DYFI State secretary G. Ramnanna, AIYF State secretary Lenin  Babu, AISF State general secretary Siva Reddy and others spoke on the occasion.

