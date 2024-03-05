ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP government ensured food security to all sections: A.P. Food Commission member

March 05, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Food Commission member Kantarao Yadav distributing rice bags to sanitation workers, in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Food Commission member and KR Helping Hands Charitable Trust president B. Kantarao Yadav, on Tuesday, said that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government could ensure food security for all sections of the society with a perfect rice distribution system in all 26 districts. Along with Uttarandhra BC Sangham president Muddada Madhu, he distributed rice packets to nearly 600 sanitation workers at Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the people were leading a happy life due to effectively implemented welfare schemes and the direct transfer of money into the accounts of concerned beneficiaries. “People of all sections are keen to vote for YSRCP in the ensuing elections, since 90 percent of them got benefited with welfare schemes. Massive victory is imminent in all constituencies of Vizianagaram district,” Mr. Kantarao added.

