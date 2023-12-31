YSRCP government diverted SC sub-plan funds: TDP SC Cell

December 31, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

TDP’s SC Cell State general secretary, S.V. Ramana Madiga, has alleged that the YSRCP government diverted the SC sub-plan funds, which were meant for the development of downtrodden sections.

In a press release on December 31 (Sunday), he said that the government stopped giving funds to SC Welfare Corporation and 27 other schemes in the last four-and-a-half years.

“The government’s direct and low financial assistance will not change the lives of scheduled castes. They need to be made self-reliant. The then TDP government used to provide subsidies and financial assistance to start self-employment schemes. Such plans are required now,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The TDP SC Cell will take up agitations in the district in a phased manner to highlight the injustice meted out to the scheduled castes by the YSRCP government,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.