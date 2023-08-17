YSRCP government diverted SC Sub Plan funds of ₹28,147 crore for other welfare schemes, alleges Lokesh

August 17, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh, unleashing a sharp verbal attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has alleged that the YSRCP administration has diverted a staggering ₹28,147 crore from the Scheduled Caste (SC) Sub Plan, meant for welfare of the SCs, to fund other schemes.

Interacting with the SC leaders of the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on August 17 (Thursday), as a part of his ongoing Yuva Galam padayatra in the Amaravati capital region in Guntur district, Mr. Lokesh expressed concern over the discontinuation of 27 welfare programmes for the SCs, which had been rolled out during the term of the TDP government between 2014 and 2019.

He assured that upon the TDP’s return to power all these crucial initiatives would be reinstated. He expressed his confidence in the TDP’s victory in the 2024 elections.

During his interaction with the members of the ‘New Andhra Motor Truckers Association’ at Yerrabalem village, Mr. Lokesh alleged that the transport sector in the State was facing a lot of problems due to the hefty penalties and taxes being imposed by the YSRCP government.

He said that the TDP administration would undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the taxation system pertaining to the transport sector. He promised to alleviating the financial burden on both the truck owners and the general public by reducing diesel prices.

